MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Openjobmetis S.p.A.    OJM   IT0003683528

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/04 03:44:55 am
5.4 EUR   -3.57%
03:44aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04/27OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04/22OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Notice of payment of dividend for 2019
PU
Openjobmetis S p A : Report - Buy Back Program

05/04/2020 | 03:44am EDT

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 4 May 2020 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 27 April 2020 and 30 April 2020, referring to the plan resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 21 April 2020 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 21 April 2020), approved by resolution of the Board of Directors of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 21 April 2020 and started on 22 April 2020. The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

27 April 2020

Purchase

2,500

5.9084

14,771.00

28 April 2020

Purchase

2,600

5.7894

15,052.44

29 April 2020

Purchase

1,743

5.7305

9,988.26

30 April 2020

Purchase

1,000

5.6120

5,612.00

Total

7,843

5.7916

45,423.70

As a consequence of the transactions, Openjobmetis holds a total of 516,569 own shares equal to approximately 3.7673% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. It also has the following subsidiaries: Openjob Consulting Srl, management of funded training activities, Seltis Srl, recruitment and selection of middle/top management, Meritocracy Srl, digital head hunting, HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 78.6% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement, Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance and, finally, Jobdisabili Srl, specialised, through the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of personnel with disabilities. The Openjobmetis Group operates across the country through a network of over 130 branches.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

5.82

MTAA

27/04/2020

14:36:48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

24

5.82

MTAA

27/04/2020

14:37:02

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

305

5.82

MTAA

27/04/2020

14:37:02

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

171

5.82

MTAA

27/04/2020

14:49:56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

50

5.84

MTAA

27/04/2020

15:12:29

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

176

5.92

MTAA

27/04/2020

16:15:30

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

74

5.96

MTAA

27/04/2020

16:44:15

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

386

5.96

MTAA

27/04/2020

16:44:23

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

214

5.96

MTAA

27/04/2020

16:44:55

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

600

6

MTAA

27/04/2020

17:01:41

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

21

5.86

MTAA

28/04/2020

10:57:39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

5.86

MTAA

28/04/2020

10:57:39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

23

5.86

MTAA

28/04/2020

10:57:39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

5.86

MTAA

28/04/2020

11:56:34

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

206

5.92

MTAA

28/04/2020

13:38:39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

700

5.8

MTAA

28/04/2020

13:56:33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

400

5.8

MTAA

28/04/2020

14:50:11

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

5.76

MTAA

28/04/2020

16:39:07

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

5.7

MTAA

28/04/2020

16:59:16

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

5.72

MTAA

29/04/2020

11:14:55

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

300

5.72

MTAA

29/04/2020

11:34:59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

5.72

MTAA

29/04/2020

11:43:55

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

5.72

MTAA

29/04/2020

11:43:55

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

5.72

MTAA

29/04/2020

12:06:01

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

600

5.76

MTAA

29/04/2020

16:05:38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

143

5.68

MTAA

29/04/2020

17:35:03

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

131

5.64

MTAA

30/04/2020

13:18:29

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

169

5.64

MTAA

30/04/2020

13:18:29

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

250

5.6

MTAA

30/04/2020

16:04:36

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

450

5.6

MTAA

30/04/2020

16:18:54

Pag. 2 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:43:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 529 M
EBIT 2020 12,2 M
Net income 2020 7,80 M
Debt 2020 25,1 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 73,9 M
Chart OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Openjobmetis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,13  €
Last Close Price 5,60  €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rosario Rasizza Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marco Vittorelli Non-Executive Chairman
Alessandro Esposti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Alberica Brivio Sforza Independent Director
Biagio La Porta Executive Director & Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.-35.63%81
RANDSTAD N.V.-32.71%7 386
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.89%7 151
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-29.72%5 013
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-27.50%4 131
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.88%2 600
