Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back Program

0
06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 3 June 2019 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 27 May 2019 and 31 May 2019 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

27 May 2019

Purchase

700

7.2971

5,107.97

28 May 2019

Purchase

500

7.2999

3,649.95

29 May 2019

Purchase

-

-

-

30 May 2019

Purchase

-

-

-

31 May 2019

Purchase

1,900

7.1795

13,641.05

Total

3,100

7.2255

22,398.97

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 430,578 own shares equal to approximately 3.1402% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., with their know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 18 years. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately EUR 594.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2018. Openjobmetis S.p.A. relies on a network of more than 130 branches distributed throughout Italy and it operates through a series of specialised areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, specialised in the recruitment and selection of middle/top level employees and Corium Srl, a leading company in outplacement activities. In 2018 Openjobmetis SpA acquired 100% of Coverclip, now Meritocracy Srl, a platform specialized in personnel recruitment, particularly for digital professionals, which also uses Artificial Intelligence components in the recruitment and matching of the positions. In the same year it acquired 70% of HC Human Connections S.r.l., an educational company that carries out activities dedicated to the development and motivation of human resources.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

7.29

MTAA

27/05/2019

14.14.03

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

25

7.29

MTAA

27/05/2019

14.14.03

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

50

7.29

MTAA

27/05/2019

16.14.57

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

217

7.3

MTAA

27/05/2019

16.26.08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

83

7.3

MTAA

27/05/2019

16.26.08

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

28

7.3

MTAA

27/05/2019

16.26.24

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

172

7.3

MTAA

27/05/2019

16.42.11

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

4

7.29

MTAA

28/05/2019

15.31.49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

4

7.3

MTAA

28/05/2019

15.54.52

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

6

7.3

MTAA

28/05/2019

15.54.52

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

486

7.3

MTAA

28/05/2019

16.49.13

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1000

7.19

MTAA

31/05/2019

16.14.12

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

7.15

MTAA

31/05/2019

16.14.43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

400

7.19

MTAA

31/05/2019

16.41.18

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:23:04 UTC
