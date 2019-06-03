Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back Program

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 3 June 2019 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 27 May 2019 and 31 May 2019 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date Transaction Quantity Average price Counter Value 27 May 2019 Purchase 700 7.2971 5,107.97 28 May 2019 Purchase 500 7.2999 3,649.95 29 May 2019 Purchase - - - 30 May 2019 Purchase - - - 31 May 2019 Purchase 1,900 7.1795 13,641.05 Total 3,100 7.2255 22,398.97

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 430,578 own shares equal to approximately 3.1402% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., with their know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 18 years. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately EUR 594.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2018. Openjobmetis S.p.A. relies on a network of more than 130 branches distributed throughout Italy and it operates through a series of specialised areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, specialised in the recruitment and selection of middle/top level employees and Corium Srl, a leading company in outplacement activities. In 2018 Openjobmetis SpA acquired 100% of Coverclip, now Meritocracy Srl, a platform specialized in personnel recruitment, particularly for digital professionals, which also uses Artificial Intelligence components in the recruitment and matching of the positions. In the same year it acquired 70% of HC Human Connections S.r.l., an educational company that carries out activities dedicated to the development and motivation of human resources.

