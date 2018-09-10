Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back program

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 10 September 2018 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date Transaction Quantity Average price Counter Value 3 September 2018 Purchase 2,528 8.5164 21,529.46 4 September 2018 Purchase 2,757 8.6225 23,772.23 5 September 2018 Purchase 3,000 8.7198 26,159.40 6 September 2018 Purchase 2,800 8.7032 24,368.96 7 September 2018 Purchase 2,000 8.7865 17,573.00 Total 13,085 8.6666 113,403.05

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 246,385 own shares equal to approximately 1,797% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis at a glance: Openjobmetis SpA is a private employment agency created in 2011 through the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, which have pooled together the know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 17 years. Since December 2015, Openjobmetis is the first and only private employment agency listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the STAR segment and is one of the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately €584 million in the year ended 31 December 2017. Openjobmetis SpA relies on a network of over 130 branches distributed throughout Italy, specialising in the following areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking&Finance, Mass Retailing, ICT, Hotel and Catering, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, which focuses on the recruitment and selection of middle/top-level executives and Corium Srl leading company in outplacement. In 2018 Openjobmetis acquired 100% of Coverclip Srl, the company behind Meritocracy, the Italian digital platform for personnel research, with the goal of embedding and developing Artificial Intelligence in the current job search and matching activities. In the same year acquired 70% of HC Human Connections Srl an educational company that carries out interventions dedicated to the development and coaching of Human Resources in organizations.

Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press office - finance CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Tel. +39 329 2117752

Tel. 0331 211501 comunicazione@openjob.it

LEI ISIN B/S Quantity Price Venue Execution Date Execution Time 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 400 8.49 MTAA 03/09/2018 12.02.27 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.54 MTAA 03/09/2018 13.31.04 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 89 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 14.27.42 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 47 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 14.27.42 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 71 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 14.27.42 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 93 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 14.27.42 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 737 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 16.11.48 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 210 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 16.11.48 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 53 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 16.11.48 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 100 8.5 MTAA 03/09/2018 16.27.59 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.54 MTAA 03/09/2018 16.36.13 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 328 8.59 MTAA 03/09/2018 17.28.55 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.71 MTAA 04/09/2018 09.57.59 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.58 MTAA 04/09/2018 11.04.28 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 63 8.5 MTAA 04/09/2018 12.09.19 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 173 8.54 MTAA 04/09/2018 15.35.38 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 983 8.6 MTAA 04/09/2018 16.25.44 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 17 8.6 MTAA 04/09/2018 16.25.44 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 40 8.62 MTAA 04/09/2018 17.10.22 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 4 8.62 MTAA 04/09/2018 17.13.11 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 122 8.62 MTAA 04/09/2018 17.26.18 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 955 8.66 MTAA 04/09/2018 17.26.52 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 65 8.79 MTAA 05/09/2018 10.26.49 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 285 8.79 MTAA 05/09/2018 10.26.49 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 67 8.75 MTAA 05/09/2018 11.01.43 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 183 8.75 MTAA 05/09/2018 11.01.45 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 304 8.73 MTAA 05/09/2018 13.50.46 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 292 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 15.26.00 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 230 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 15.26.00 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 270 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 15.26.01 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 8 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 15.26.16 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 126 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 16.39.26 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 198 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 16.39.26 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 240 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 16.39.26 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 536 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 16.39.26 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 1 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 16.39.50 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 71 8.7 MTAA 05/09/2018 17.01.05 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 39 8.75 MTAA 05/09/2018 17.09.34 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 85 8.75 MTAA 05/09/2018 17.09.34 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 71 8.73 MTAA 06/09/2018 10.03.54 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 429 8.73 MTAA 06/09/2018 10.03.54 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 500 8.72 MTAA 06/09/2018 10.06.37 Pag.2di3

81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 338 8.73 MTAA 06/09/2018 11.53.44 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 162 8.73 MTAA 06/09/2018 11.54.02 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 37 8.67 MTAA 06/09/2018 12.17.10 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 130 8.67 MTAA 06/09/2018 13.13.37 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 150 8.67 MTAA 06/09/2018 13.13.56 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 48 8.67 MTAA 06/09/2018 13.40.25 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 135 8.67 MTAA 06/09/2018 13.40.25 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 1 8.68 MTAA 06/09/2018 16.01.13 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 250 8.68 MTAA 06/09/2018 16.13.56 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 141 8.68 MTAA 06/09/2018 16.13.57 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 122 8.68 MTAA 06/09/2018 16.17.52 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 286 8.68 MTAA 06/09/2018 16.18.39 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.84 MTAA 07/09/2018 14.18.48 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 500 8.84 MTAA 07/09/2018 14.26.50 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 103 8.77 MTAA 07/09/2018 14.32.46 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 94 8.77 MTAA 07/09/2018 15.07.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 230 8.77 MTAA 07/09/2018 15.30.07 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 73 8.77 MTAA 07/09/2018 15.35.18 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 162 8.75 MTAA 07/09/2018 17.17.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 310 8.75 MTAA 07/09/2018 17.17.49 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 328 8.75 MTAA 07/09/2018 17.26.57 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 8.84 MTAA 07/09/2018 14.18.48

