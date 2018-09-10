Log in
OPENJOBMETIS SPA AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO (OJM)
Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back program

09/10/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 10 September 2018 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 3 September 2018 and 7 September 2018 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

3 September 2018

Purchase

2,528

8.5164

21,529.46

4 September 2018

Purchase

2,757

8.6225

23,772.23

5 September 2018

Purchase

3,000

8.7198

26,159.40

6 September 2018

Purchase

2,800

8.7032

24,368.96

7 September 2018

Purchase

2,000

8.7865

17,573.00

Total

13,085

8.6666

113,403.05

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 246,385 own shares equal to approximately 1,797% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis at a glance: Openjobmetis SpA is a private employment agency created in 2011 through the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, which have pooled together the know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 17 years. Since December 2015, Openjobmetis is the first and only private employment agency listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the STAR segment and is one of the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately €584 million in the year ended 31 December 2017. Openjobmetis SpA relies on a network of over 130 branches distributed throughout Italy, specialising in the following areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking&Finance, Mass Retailing, ICT, Hotel and Catering, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, which focuses on the recruitment and selection of middle/top-level executives and Corium Srl leading company in outplacement. In 2018 Openjobmetis acquired 100% of Coverclip Srl, the company behind Meritocracy, the Italian digital platform for personnel research, with the goal of embedding and developing Artificial Intelligence in the current job search and matching activities. In the same year acquired 70% of HC Human Connections Srl an educational company that carries out interventions dedicated to the development and coaching of Human Resources in organizations.

Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press office - finance CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it Tel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

Tel. 0331 211501 comunicazione@openjob.it

Pag.1di3

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 -info@openjob.it- www.openjobmetis.it

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

400

8.49

MTAA

03/09/2018

12.02.27

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.54

MTAA

03/09/2018

13.31.04

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

89

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

14.27.42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

47

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

14.27.42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

71

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

14.27.42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

93

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

14.27.42

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

737

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

16.11.48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

210

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

16.11.48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

53

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

16.11.48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

8.5

MTAA

03/09/2018

16.27.59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.54

MTAA

03/09/2018

16.36.13

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

328

8.59

MTAA

03/09/2018

17.28.55

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.71

MTAA

04/09/2018

09.57.59

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.58

MTAA

04/09/2018

11.04.28

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

63

8.5

MTAA

04/09/2018

12.09.19

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

173

8.54

MTAA

04/09/2018

15.35.38

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

983

8.6

MTAA

04/09/2018

16.25.44

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

17

8.6

MTAA

04/09/2018

16.25.44

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

40

8.62

MTAA

04/09/2018

17.10.22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

4

8.62

MTAA

04/09/2018

17.13.11

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

122

8.62

MTAA

04/09/2018

17.26.18

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

955

8.66

MTAA

04/09/2018

17.26.52

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

65

8.79

MTAA

05/09/2018

10.26.49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

285

8.79

MTAA

05/09/2018

10.26.49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

67

8.75

MTAA

05/09/2018

11.01.43

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

183

8.75

MTAA

05/09/2018

11.01.45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

304

8.73

MTAA

05/09/2018

13.50.46

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

292

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

15.26.00

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

230

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

15.26.00

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

270

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

15.26.01

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

8

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

15.26.16

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

126

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

16.39.26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

198

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

16.39.26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

240

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

16.39.26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

536

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

16.39.26

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

16.39.50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

71

8.7

MTAA

05/09/2018

17.01.05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

39

8.75

MTAA

05/09/2018

17.09.34

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

85

8.75

MTAA

05/09/2018

17.09.34

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

71

8.73

MTAA

06/09/2018

10.03.54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

429

8.73

MTAA

06/09/2018

10.03.54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

8.72

MTAA

06/09/2018

10.06.37

Pag.2di3

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 -info@openjob.it- www.openjobmetis.it

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

338

8.73

MTAA

06/09/2018

11.53.44

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

162

8.73

MTAA

06/09/2018

11.54.02

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

37

8.67

MTAA

06/09/2018

12.17.10

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

130

8.67

MTAA

06/09/2018

13.13.37

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

8.67

MTAA

06/09/2018

13.13.56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

48

8.67

MTAA

06/09/2018

13.40.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

135

8.67

MTAA

06/09/2018

13.40.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

1

8.68

MTAA

06/09/2018

16.01.13

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

250

8.68

MTAA

06/09/2018

16.13.56

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

141

8.68

MTAA

06/09/2018

16.13.57

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

122

8.68

MTAA

06/09/2018

16.17.52

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

286

8.68

MTAA

06/09/2018

16.18.39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.84

MTAA

07/09/2018

14.18.48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

8.84

MTAA

07/09/2018

14.26.50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

103

8.77

MTAA

07/09/2018

14.32.46

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

94

8.77

MTAA

07/09/2018

15.07.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

230

8.77

MTAA

07/09/2018

15.30.07

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

73

8.77

MTAA

07/09/2018

15.35.18

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

162

8.75

MTAA

07/09/2018

17.17.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

310

8.75

MTAA

07/09/2018

17.17.49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

328

8.75

MTAA

07/09/2018

17.26.57

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

8.84

MTAA

07/09/2018

14.18.48

Pag.3di3

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA) SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 -info@openjob.it- www.openjobmetis.it

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
