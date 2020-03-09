Log in
INVESTOR ALERT - Opera Limited (OPRA) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 24, 2020

03/09/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Opera Limited (“Opera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPRA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Opera American depositary shares (“ADSs”) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering commenced on or about July 27, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/opra.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Opera’s sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants’ funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera’s financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications’ continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report asserting that Hindenburg had “a 12-month price target of $2.60 on Opera, representing a 70% downside.” Among other issues, Hindenburg reported that Opera’s “browser market share is declining rapidly, down ~30% since its IPO”; that Opera was involved in “predatory short-term loans in Africa and India, deploying deceptive ‘bait and switch’ tactics to lure in borrowers and charging egregious interest rates ranging from ~365-876%”; that Opera’s lending business applications, many of which are offered on Google’s Play Store—particularly, OKash, OPesa, CashBean, and Opay—were “in black and white violation of numerous Google rules” aimed at “curtail[ing] predatory lending”; and that consequently, Opera’s entire lending business was “at risk of disappearing or being severely curtailed when Google notices” Opera’s alleged violation of its rules. Following this news, Opera’s ADS dropped $1.69 per share, or 18.74%, to close at $7.33 on January 16, 2020.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/opra or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Opera you have until March 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 544 M
EBIT 2020 51,0 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 899 M
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,93  $
Last Close Price 7,56  $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Lori Wheeler Naess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED-18.27%899
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.45%1 228 909
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC19.96%35 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.68.02%31 598
SEA LIMITED25.19%23 324
SPLUNK INC.-7.23%21 670
