Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opera Limited    OPRA

OPERA LIMITED

(OPRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OPERA DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Opera Limited To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 11:52pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Opera Limited (“Opera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OPRA) of the March 24, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Opera stock or options between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/OPRA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Opera securities between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case, Brown v. Opera Limited et al, No. 20-cv-00674 was filed on January 24, 2020, and has been assigned to John G. Koeltl.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Opera’s sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications was significantly overstated; (2) Defendants’ funded, owned, or otherwise controlled loan services applications and/or businesses relied on predatory lending practices; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, were reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Opera’s financial prospects, especially with respect to its lending applications’ continued availability on the Google Play Store; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Specifically, on January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report asserting that Hindenburg had “a 12-month price target of $2.60 on Opera, representing a 70% downside.” Among other issues, Hindenburg reported that Opera’s “browser market share is declining rapidly, down ~30% since its IPO”; that Opera was involved in “predatory short-term loans in Africa and India, deploying deceptive ‘bait and switch’ tactics to lure in borrowers and charging egregious interest rates ranging from ~365-876%”; that Opera’s lending business applications, many of which are offered on Google’s Play Store—particularly, OKash, OPesa, CashBean, and Opay—were “in black and white violation of numerous Google rules” aimed at “curtail[ing] predatory lending”; and that consequently, Opera’s entire lending business was “at risk of disappearing or being severely curtailed when Google notices” Opera’s alleged violation of its rules.

On this news, Opera's stock price fell from $9.02 per share on January 15, 2020 to $7.33 per share on January 16, 2020— a $1.69 or 18.74% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Opera’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OPERA LIMITED
02/05OPERA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
BU
02/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors the Lead Plaintiff Deadline is..
BU
01/31OPERA : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
PR
01/31DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/31OPERA : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Opera Limited ..
BU
01/30Opera Limited to announce fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results..
GL
01/30OPERA : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cla..
BU
01/30THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/28OPERA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
01/28INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 20,1 M
Net income 2019 45,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 874 M
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 7,06  $
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 148%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Lori Wheeler Naess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED-23.68%931
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.08%1 314 173
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC21.80%36 711
SPLUNK INC.12.05%24 751
SYNOPSYS11.93%22 704
SEA LIMITED13.90%21 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group