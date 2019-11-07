Opera : GX is coming to macOS – get your test build

Hi everyone,

Since the launch of Opera GX in June, we have been getting plenty of requests for a macOS version. We are very pleased to tell you that we have, in fact, been working on a macOS version for some time. It's getting better every day and right now, we'd like to give some of you the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

Sign up now to be among the first to test Opera GX for macOS. The signup phase on opera.com/gx/mac ends November 19th. After it ends, you will receive the test build and the final stage of testing for our brand new gaming browser for macOS will begin.

