Opera : GX is coming to macOS – get your test build

11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

Hi everyone,

Since the launch of Opera GX in June, we have been getting plenty of requests for a macOS version. We are very pleased to tell you that we have, in fact, been working on a macOS version for some time. It's getting better every day and right now, we'd like to give some of you the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

Sign up now to be among the first to test Opera GX for macOS. The signup phase on opera.com/gx/mac ends November 19th. After it ends, you will receive the test build and the final stage of testing for our brand new gaming browser for macOS will begin.

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 10,9 M
Net income 2019 18,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 1 042 M
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,75  $
Last Close Price 8,76  $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Han Fang Director
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED57.55%1 042
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.83%1 099 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC29.52%28 140
SYNOPSYS62.12%20 525
SPLUNK INC.17.69%19 046
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.55%18 839
