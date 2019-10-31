Log in
Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2019 financial results on November 14, 2019

10/31/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its third quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 14th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (ET). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 (877) 506-7703
China: +86 400 682 8609
Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851
Norway: +47 239 64173
United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289
International: +1 (786) 815-8450
Confirmation Code: 7235635

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera
Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055
For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
