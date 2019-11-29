Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opera Limited    OPRA

OPERA LIMITED

(OPRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Opera Limited to participate in upcoming investor conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:31am EST

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that the Company will participate and host one on one investor meetings at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference, Raymond James Technology Investors Conference and UBS Global TMT Conference. 

Event Details:
Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, NV

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Fireside Chat: 1:10 p.m. MT
Location: Scottsdale, AZ

UBS Global TMT Conference
Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Fireside Chat: 10:45 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Location: New York, NY

A webcast of the Credit Suisse and UBS presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPERA LIMITED
07:31aOpera Limited to participate in upcoming investor conferences
GL
11/18OPay raises $120 million from investors including Meituan-Dianping, GaoRong C..
GL
11/14Opera Limited announces third quarter 2019 financial results
GL
11/07OPERA : GX is coming to macOS – get your test build
PU
11/01OPERA : GX wins Red Dot Award in Berlin – find out more about the design p..
PU
10/31Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2019 financial results on November 14..
GL
10/30OPERA : to empower over 40million SMEs with OLeads
AQ
10/28Opera launches OLeads in Nigeria to enable growth for more than 40 million sm..
GL
10/22OPERA : for Android 54 has a new look with a splash of color and Bitcoin support
PU
10/16Opera Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional ADSs
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 20,1 M
Net income 2019 45,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 1 199 M
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 10,08  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Han Fang Director
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED81.30%1 199
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.97%1 162 020
SPLUNK INC.44.02%23 305
SYNOPSYS68.29%21 306
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.63.06%19 894
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.10.79%14 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group