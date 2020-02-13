Opera Limited to participate in upcoming investor conferences

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference. Additionally, the company will host one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference and the Susquehanna Technology Conference.



Event Details:

JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Presentation: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

Location: San Francisco, CA

A webcast of the JMP presentation will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Location: San Francisco, CA

Susquehanna Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Location: New York, NY

About Opera



Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a wide range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader, Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions. https://investor.opera.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com