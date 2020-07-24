Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opera Limited    OPRA

OPERA LIMITED

(OPRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Opera : introduces easy Crypto Wallet top-ups in the UK, launches a new dApp portal in the browser with Dapp.com and surpasses 170k Crypto Wallet MAUs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Hello out there,

As you might know, at Opera, we are all about eliminating the hurdles associated with using Crypto on the web and providing open access to the new decentralized Web3. As the only major browser developer doing so, we have made sure that all our browsers on desktop and mobile are blockchain-ready. With Opera, not only can you perform transactions on the web using our built-in Crypto Wallet, but you can also use Web3, the internet of the future, to secure your own Unstoppable domain. Additionally, having already made Crypto Wallet top-ups seamless for those living in the US or mainland Europe, we've decided it's time to expand that offering.

Easy Crypto Wallet top-ups in the UK with Opera and Ramp Network

We are now introducing easy Crypto Wallet top-ups to the UK thanks to our partnership with Ramp, a leading crypto on-ramp that leverages new European Open Banking APIs to allow easy low-fee crypto top-ups using your normal bank account or Revolut. TLDR: if you're living in the UK, you can now access crypto easily, without the need to use a crypto exchange, and, and you will now see the BUY button on the Ethereum card of your wallet.

New and better dApp portal powered by Dapp.com

Ever since the launch of Opera for Android in December 2018, we have been making sure that you can use blockchain technology in meaningful ways. This is why we created a dApp explorer, which lets you browse decentralized applications hosted on the blockchain.

Web 3 is still young, however, and as the ETH, BTC and TRX ecosystems grow, it's important that users are able to discover the latest and best dApps. For this reason, we are partnering with Dapp.com, the best cross-chain platform, which lets everyone discover, use and enjoy dApps with ease.

When you access the dApp explorer feature in Opera, which will still host our selected choice of the best dApps, the service will be provided to you by Dapp.com.

170k active Crypto Wallets in Opera

While crypto is still far from reaching a mainstream audience, we are happy that Opera is the go-to browser and wallet app for all the blockchain-enthusiasts out there. We now have more than 170.000 Monthly Active users of our Crypto Wallet.

We hope you have enjoyed our news. To try our crypto wallet and dApp explorer, and start using Web 3, download Opera for Android or Opera Touch and activate your wallet. It all starts there.

Happy browsing!

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 08:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OPERA LIMITED
04:01aOPERA : introduces easy Crypto Wallet top-ups in the UK, launches a new dApp por..
PU
07/09Opera announces investment in and agreement to acquire Fjord Bank
GL
06/24OPERA : adds built-in Twitter to its desktop browser
AQ
06/19World's First Gaming Browser, Opera GX, Adds Built-in Discord Support and Oth..
GL
06/12OPERA : Launch of the Opera Business Blog
PU
06/09Opera News sets a new record with 200 million users
GL
05/25Opera Mini gets major update and fully revamped design with the launch of Ope..
GL
05/21OPERA : Comments on Recently Passed U.S. Senate Bill on Foreign Issuers
AQ
05/20Opera Limited announces first quarter 2020 financial results
GL
05/14Opera Limited to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,51 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -193x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 150 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart OPERA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opera Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,40 $
Last Close Price 9,64 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Lori Wheeler Naess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LIMITED4.22%1 150
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.43%1 605 793
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.269.64%73 680
SEA LIMITED170.89%54 227
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.76%47 222
SPLUNK INC.34.83%32 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group