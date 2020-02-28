Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors the Lead Plaintiff Deadline is Approaching for Opera Limited (OPRA)

Log in
02/28/2020 | 07:35pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) has sued the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its August 2018 initial public offering ("IPO") and for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020. Opera provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Opera's misconduct, click here.

Opera Limited (OPRA) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

According to the complaint, Opera Limited completed its IPO on August 9, 2018, offering 9.6 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $12.00 per ADS and raising approximately $115.2 million in proceeds. At the time of its IPO and throughout the relevant period, Opera touted its sustainable growth and market opportunity for its browser applications; however, these numbers were materially overstated and the Company failed to disclose that it controlled loan service applications on the Google Play Store marketplace that relied on predatory lending practices. Then on January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report that had a "12-month price target of $2.60 on Opera, representing a 70% downside," citing the rapid decline of Opera's market share since its IPO and the Company's involvement in predatory short-term loan tactics that were in "black and white violation of numerous Google rules." On this news, Opera's ADS price fell $1.69 per share, or almost 19% to close at $7.33 and continues to trade below Opera's IPO price.

If you purchased Opera Limited (OPRA) securities between July 27, 2018 and January 15, 2020, you have until March 24, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
