Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opera Ltd    OPRA

OPERA LTD

(OPRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

James Liu Appointed to Board of Directors of Opera Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

OSLO, Norway, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA) (“Opera”), one of the world’s leading browser providers and an influential player in the field of content platforms, today announced that James Liu has joined Opera's Board of Directors. Liu will serve on the Audit and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committees and is an independent director.

James Liu brings over 20 years of experience with high growth internet and technology companies and currently serves as executive director and COO of Renren, a Chinese social network. Prior, Liu founded UUMe.com, one of the earliest social networking service websites in China, which was acquired by Renren.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Liu to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the internet space and as an entrepreneur will be an asset to Opera's Board of Directors as we continue our efforts to expand Opera beyond the browser into one of the fastest growing global internet platforms," said Opera’s CEO Yahui Zhou.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Opera’s board. The company is growing rapidly and has exciting opportunities to expand on its leading position in Africa with its offerings in multiple verticals including news, content and fintech, as well as its well-known browser business. I look forward to helping the company achieve its high ambitions," said James Liu.

Before joining Renren and founding UUMe.com, Liu served as the founding product management director at the network security company Fortinet and held senior product management role at Siebel Systems. Liu started his career as a management consultant with  the Boston Consulting Group in China and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and a M.B.A. degree from Stanford University.

About Opera
Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content platforms to more than 350 million people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Investor Relations Contact:
Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055
For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPERA LTD
07:01aJames Liu Appointed to Board of Directors of Opera Limited
GL
07/10OPay raises $50 million from investors including IDG Capital, Sequoia China, ..
GL
06/14OPERA : Launches Opera Ads
AQ
06/12OPERA : opens early access to the worlds first gaming browser, Opera GX
AQ
06/12Motorbike taxi firms rev up for race into West Africa
RE
06/11Opera opens early access to the world's first gaming browser, Opera GX
GL
05/25OPERA : Over 30m to enjoy new opera ad
AQ
05/22OPERA : announces first quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
05/17OPERA LTD : quaterly earnings release
05/16OPERA : Over 30million users to enjoy new opera ad
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 13,9 M
Net income 2019 12,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 99,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart OPERA LTD
Duration : Period :
Opera Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPERA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,67  $
Last Close Price 11,40  $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lin Song Chief Operating Officer
Frode Jacobsen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Han Fang Director
Hong Yi Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPERA LTD105.04%1 257
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.51%1 044 187
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.78%32 341
SPLUNK INC31.75%20 745
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.67.71%20 493
SYNOPSYS60.24%20 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group