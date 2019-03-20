Log in
More than 200 million Android users in Europe will soon be asked to choose their new favorite browser

03/20/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soon, more than 200 million Android users in Europe will be able to choose their favorite browser. In a blog post, Google has outlined that it will “...do more to ensure that Android phone owners know about the wide choice of browsers and search engines available to download to their phones. This will involve asking users of existing and new Android devices in Europe which browser and search apps they would like to use.” The announcement follows a July 2018 decision of the European Commission which prompted Google to change its licensing model for Google apps built for Android phones.

Competition is essential for making better products. When people get to make a choice between competing apps, they will be able to choose the best app for their use, and not just the app that is presented as the system default, “ said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Opera browsers, “We believe this step on Android can help Europeans more easily discover and choose their favorite browser.

As the only major browser maker based in Europe, we have over many years invested significantly in the research and development of our browsers. We provide our millions of users with privacy and security for their web experience with features which have proven important to Europeans, including a free VPN, ad-blocker and crypto wallet. Over the last few years we have seen strong growth in Europe. Now, with hundreds of millions of people about to freely choose their desired browser app, we are optimistic about the prospect of offering Europeans the opportunity to experience the highest level of privacy and security by browsing the web with an Opera browser.

About Opera

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 320 million people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Julia Szyndzielorz
Email: julia.szyndzielorz@opera.com

Opera_logo_west_PR.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
