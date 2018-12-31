Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ophir Energy Plc    OPHR   GB00B24CT194

OPHIR ENERGY PLC (OPHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/31 12:00:32 pm
33.825 GBp   +1.88%
09/10OPHIR ENERGY PLC : half-yearly earnings release
03/12Start of Golar's floating LNG in Cameroon may draw more Africa clients
RE
03/05OPHIR ENERGY PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ophir Energy : Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:29am CET

We continue to engage with the MMH as well as potential investors in the Fortuna Development. We expect to receive further communication from the MMH in January concerning either the lapse of the licence or the terms of any extension and will update shareholders as soon as the situation is clarified.

The Board remains focused on implementing the strategy outlined in its announcement on 13 September and is proactively evaluating the options available to the Company to maximise value for shareholders for the rest of the portfolio.

For further enquiries please contact:

Ophir Energy plc + 44 (0)20 7811 2400

Geoff Callow, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Brunswick (PR Adviser to Ophir) + 44 (0)20 7404 5959

Patrick Handley

Wendel Verbeek

Disclaimer

Ophir Energy plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPHIR ENERGY PLC
11:29aOPHIR ENERGY : Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea
PU
12/12OPHIR ENERGY : Increase and extension of Debt Facility
PU
12/10OPHIR ENERGY : - Drilling Update
AQ
12/08OPHIR ENERGY : in Indonesia Gas Find
AQ
12/07OPHIR ENERGY : Drilling Update
PU
11/07CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Gas shows from offshore Indonesia well
AQ
09/17OPHIR ENERGY : Ophir announces strategic update
AQ
09/13Ophir takes $310 million LNG project charge, shifts to Asia
RE
09/13OPHIR ENERGY : Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
09/13OPHIR ENERGY : announces strategic update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 304 M
EBIT 2018 -266 M
Net income 2018 -495 M
Debt 2018 73,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,51
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 297 M
Chart OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Ophir Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,77 $
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Booth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William George Schrader Chairman
Anthony Rouse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Craig James Director-Information Technology
Vivien Murray Gibney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHIR ENERGY PLC-51.18%298
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.35%68 844
CNOOC LTD6.77%67 376
EOG RESOURCES-18.90%51 606
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.91%45 755
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-22.84%26 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.