Ophir Energy : Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea

OPHIR ENERGY PLC    OPHR   GB00B24CT194

OPHIR ENERGY PLC (OPHR)
News 
News

01/05/2019 | 02:54pm EST

5 Jan 2019

Ophir announces that it has received notification from the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons that the Block R Licence, which contains the Fortuna gas discovery, will not be extended following expiry of the licence on 31 December 2018.

As a consequence, there will be an additional non-cash impairment of the asset, expected to be around $300 million, in Ophir's full year financial results following the impairment taken in the half year results reported in September 2018.

The Board remains focused on implementing the strategy outlined in its announcement on 13 September 2018 and options available to maximise value for shareholders. In this regard, the Board would highlight the recent updates it has provided to the market in respect of its Southeast Asia assets, which it believes demonstrate the underlying quality of these assets including its recent acquisition of Santos.

As outlined in our announcement of 31 December 2018, Ophir and Medco have entered into discussions about a possible cash offer to be made by Medco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ophir. Our discussions with Medco have taken place in the shared knowledge that there were a number of potential outcomes with respect to our Fortuna asset, and these discussions continue.

The next scheduled announcement by Ophir will be our pre-close trading statement on 15 January 2019 when we shall update investors on the progress made throughout our portfolio and the advances to our production and cashflow base in Southeast Asia.

Alan Booth, Interim Chief Executive of Ophir, commented:'It is disappointing that the Ministry has decided not to extend the licence, despite the amount of effort and cost dedicated to the delivery of the project and especially as we were still talking to highly credible potential co-investors. Nevertheless, we will continue to work constructively with the authorities in Equatorial Guinea. I should like to thank everyone in the Ophir project team; you gave this your very best endeavours.

Looking ahead, the Group's cashflow, capital commitments and growth prospects will be focused in Southeast Asia, where we have built a robust operating platform capable of delivering value to shareholders.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further enquiries please contact:

Ophir Energy plc + 44 (0) 20 7811 2400

Geoff Callow, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Brunswick (PR Adviser to Ophir) +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Patrick Handley

Wendel Verbeek

Press release is available to download

Disclaimer

Ophir Energy plc published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 19:53:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 316 M
EBIT 2018 -331 M
Net income 2018 -495 M
Debt 2018 95,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Ophir Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Booth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William George Schrader Chairman
Anthony Rouse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Craig James Director-Information Technology
Vivien Murray Gibney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHIR ENERGY PLC25.49%400
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.25%73 392
CNOOC LTD-0.66%68 925
EOG RESOURCES7.69%54 464
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-0.23%47 725
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.16%31 229
