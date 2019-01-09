Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ophir Energy Plc    OPHR   GB00B24CT194

OPHIR ENERGY PLC (OPHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/09 05:00:54 am
41.725 GBp   -2.40%
2018OPHIR ENERGY PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018Start of Golar's floating LNG in Cameroon may draw more Africa clients
RE
2018OPHIR ENERGY PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ophir Energy : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:39am EST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ophir Energy Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

8 January 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.25 pence ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

96,675,119

13.7%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

96,675,119

13.7%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

9 January 2019

Contact name:

Anna Marie Lopez

Telephone number*:

1-213-430-1896

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Ophir Energy plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPHIR ENERGY PLC
04:39aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy Plc
PU
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir
PU
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Statement Regarding the Potential Acquisition of Ophir Energy by ..
AQ
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : No Extension for Offshore Equatorial Guinea Gas Project
AQ
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
01/08OPHIR ENERGY : Gets Block R Licence, Equatorial Guinea
AQ
01/07OPHIR ENERGY : Court of Appeal Dismisses Ophir's Objections
AQ
01/07FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Ophir Energy plc
PU
01/07OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc
PU
01/07OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 316 M
EBIT 2018 -331 M
Net income 2018 -495 M
Debt 2018 95,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Ophir Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Booth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William George Schrader Chairman
Anthony Rouse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Craig James Director-Information Technology
Vivien Murray Gibney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHIR ENERGY PLC19.75%386
CONOCOPHILLIPS3.16%73 069
CNOOC LTD2.30%71 016
EOG RESOURCES9.53%54 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.05%48 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.83%31 348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.