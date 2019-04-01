Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ophir Energy Plc    OPHR   GB00B24CT194

OPHIR ENERGY PLC

(OPHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 04/01 10:29:51 am
56.8500 GBp   -0.09%
03:57aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc
PU
02:22aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Ophir Energy plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ophir Energy : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Ophir Energy plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec are Joint Broker to Ophir Energy plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:

29th March 2019

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence) 		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

Ordinary
Shares


Purchase


350,000

56.813p

56.81p

Ordinary
Shares

Sales


350,036

56.85p

56.8p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

1st April 2019

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

0207 597 5462

Disclaimer

Ophir Energy plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 07:56:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPHIR ENERGY PLC
03:57aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc
PU
02:22aOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/29FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/29OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/29OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy Plc
PU
03/27OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
03/27FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Ophir Energy plc
PU
03/27OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 -
PU
03/27OPHIR ENERGY : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
03/27OPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.3 - Ophir Energy Plc
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 432 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Debt 2019 95,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 525 M
Chart OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Ophir Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,78 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Booth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William George Schrader Chairman
Anthony Rouse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Craig James Director-Information Technology
Vivien Murray Gibney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHIR ENERGY PLC59.38%525
CNOOC LTD20.89%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.14%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.38%33 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About