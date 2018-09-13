Log in
OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Ophir Energy : announces strategic update

09/13/2018 | 08:13am CEST

13 Sep 2018

Build a strong foundation of Production & Development in SE Asia Transition to an Asian HQ, London office to be significantly downsized Evaluate attractive consolidation opportunities Unlock the potential value in LNG assets

Following his appointment as interim CEO in May 2018, and the recently closed Santos production acquisition, Alan Booth and the Board have reviewed and agreed the key next steps to enable Ophir to deliver the inherent value in its asset base and maximise value for shareholders.

Ophir, as announced today in half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, has an operating asset base capable of delivering free cash flow of $300 million over the next three years, a strong operating capability and potentially valuable gas assets in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. In order to accelerate progress toward sustainability and shareholder returns, the Board is taking the following steps:

  • Continue to build a strong, cash generative production and development base to serve as the platform for further growth and shareholder returns. The recent asset acquisition from Santos was the first step in this direction, significantly increasing the Company's free cash generation. Delivering material free cash flow to drive net asset growth and returns to shareholders is the priority.
  • Minimise Ophir's exposure to frontier exploration. Focus on nearer field exploration opportunities that can drive production growth and/or extend field life.
  • Selectively evaluate opportunities for consolidation that could rapidly and effectively deliver our objectives of materiality, sustainability and shareholder returns.
  • Consider options to unlock the potential value in our LNG assets - value that is not today reflected in our share price despite a rapidly improving LNG landscape. We intend to ensure that our shareholders share appropriately in any value subsequently realised.
  • Take further action to right size the cost structure of the business. We propose to downsize our London office, following workforce consultation, and within 12 months establish a fit for purpose Asian based HQ to serve as the hub for our ongoing business, generating material cost savings.

The search for a new CEO is underway. All potential candidates have strong operational, leadership and commercial skillsets. The Board will expect the successful candidate to execute the above strategic priorities. With Asia becoming the hub of our operations, it is likely that the new CEO will be based in the region.

The Board believes that these actions will create a focused, efficient business generating a significant amount of free cash flow and will provide a strong platform from which the new CEO will be able to grow the business, as well as consider other capital allocation options.

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9.30am this morning. A webcast of the event will be available on the company's website: www.ophir-energy.com/investors

Disclaimer

Ophir Energy plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:12:22 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 322 M
EBIT 2018 12,2 M
Net income 2018 -41,9 M
Debt 2018 80,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 350 M
Technical analysis trends OPHIR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,87 $
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Booth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William George Schrader Chairman
Anthony Rouse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Craig James Director-Information Technology
Vivien Murray Gibney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHIR ENERGY PLC-44.12%350
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.12%83 055
CNOOC LTD26.20%79 225
EOG RESOURCES8.37%67 315
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.82%58 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.55%39 087
