Opiant, Emergent Bio Shares Fall After Teva Patent Suit Ruling

06/08/2020 | 10:44am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell sharply on Monday after a judge ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in a patent-infringement case involving the opioid-overdose treatment Narcan.

Opiant, which developed Narcan, and Emergent, its commercial partner for the drug, had brought patent-infringement litigation against Teva starting in 2016 seeking to block the generic drugmaker from rolling out its own version of Narcan.

However, a New Jersey district court judge last week found claims from four patents related to Narcan to be invalid.

The companies said Emergent plans to appeal the decision to the federal appeals court.

Shares of Opiant were recently down 27.6% to $8.58, while shares of Emergent slid 19.4% to $70.02.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

