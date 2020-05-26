Log in
Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday June 4, 2020, at 2:30 pm EDT. This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the company's website: www.opiant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ben Atkins
VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Batkins@opiant.com
(310) 598-5410

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Source: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
