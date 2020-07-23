Log in
Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 6, 2020

07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the financial markets close on Thursday August 6, 2020.  

The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday August 6, 2020. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13706176. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Opiant’s website at http://ir.opiant.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Thursday August 6 @ 4:30 pm ET
Domestic: 877-407-0792
International:201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13706176
Webcast:   http://ir.opiant.com/

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.
For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ben Atkins
VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
batkins@opiant.com
(310) 589-5410

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
