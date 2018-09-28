Log in
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OPNT)

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OPNT)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

09/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and drug abuse, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 811,764 shares of its common stock, including 105,882 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The net proceeds to Opiant from the offering were approximately $12.7 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses. 

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, with LifeSci Capital acting as the lead manager.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.  This offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for addictions and drug overdose. The National Institute on Drug Abuse, a component of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. With its innovative opioid antagonist nasal delivery technology, Opiant is positioned to become a leader in these treatment markets. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its commercialization partner, Adapt Pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, whether or not we will be able to consummate the offering of common stock described herein, including due to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and prevailing market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reason, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in our Form 10-KT for the transition period August 1 to December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2018, May 8, 2018 and August 9, 2018, respectively, including under the caption titled "Risk Factors."  These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACTS:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 535-7746

Opiant logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
