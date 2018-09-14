Log in
Opko Health Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
News 
News Summary
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc.

0
09/14/2018

Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 12, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is September 23, 2013 through September 7, 2018.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all OPKO Health, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Opko Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-6.46%2 566
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%375 291
PFIZER18.30%251 191
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 846
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 569
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%188 374
