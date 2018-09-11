Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Opko Health, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Opko Health, Inc. (“Opko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against Opko and its CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost, alleging that Opko and Frost engaged in pump-and-dump schemes. On this news, Opko’s share price fell $1.01 per share, or more than 18%, before trading was halted on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

