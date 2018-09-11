Log in
Opko Health Inc.

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
My previous session
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Opko Health, Inc. Investors

09/11/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Opko Health, Inc. (“Opko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against Opko and its CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost, alleging that Opko and Frost engaged in pump-and-dump schemes. On this news, Opko’s share price fell $1.01 per share, or more than 18%, before trading was halted on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Opko securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Opko Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-6.46%2 566
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.72%368 101
PFIZER16.51%246 560
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.72%213 574
NOVARTIS-2.55%211 346
MERCK AND COMPANY23.62%184 997
