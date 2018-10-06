Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opko Health Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In OPKO Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in OPKO Health, Inc. (“OPKO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OPK) of the November 13, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in OPKO Health, Inc. stock or options between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/OPK. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased OPKO securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Kerznowski v. OPKO Health, Inc. et al, No. 18-cv-13834 was filed on September 12, 2018 and has been assigned to Stanley R. Chesler.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Defendant Frost and OPKO were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; and (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC.

Specifically, on September 7, 2018, the SEC issued a press release entitled ‘SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market Manipulation Schemes.’

On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $5.58 per share on September 6, 2018 to $4.58 per share on September 7, 2018—a $1.01 or 18.07% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding OPKO’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPKO HEALTH INC.
12:31aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
10/05OPKO HEALTH INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
10/04COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc..
BU
10/04TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : BioLineRx and OPKO Health
AC
10/03OPKO HEALTH INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
10/03OPKO HEALTH INC. : INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Acti..
AC
10/01OPKO HEALTH INC. : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action La..
AC
10/01OPKO HEALTH INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/26OPKO HEALTH INC. : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action La..
AC
09/24LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/24/2018) 
09/21Dinner And A Movie Gone Wrong - The Idea Guide 
09/18LADENBURG : Near-Term Headwinds And Unsustainable Balance Sheet Engineering 
09/17Bargain hunters move into Opko Health, shares ahead 16% 
09/17Midday Gainers / Losers (09/17/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 1 948 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Opko Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-28.98%1 948
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.49%373 842
PFIZER23.72%262 036
NOVARTIS3.42%219 073
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.14%211 570
MERCK AND COMPANY26.57%189 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.