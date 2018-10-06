LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In OPKO Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in OPKO Health, Inc. (“OPKO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OPK) of
the November 13, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a
federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in OPKO Health, Inc. stock or options between
September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018 and would like to discuss
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased OPKO securities
between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
The case, Kerznowski v. OPKO Health, Inc. et al, No. 18-cv-13834
was filed on September 12, 2018 and has been assigned to Stanley R.
Chesler.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Defendant Frost
and OPKO were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other
individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks;
and (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny
including from the SEC.
Specifically, on September 7, 2018, the SEC issued a press release
entitled ‘SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market
Manipulation Schemes.’
On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $5.58 per share on
September 6, 2018 to $4.58 per share on September 7, 2018—a $1.01 or
18.07% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
