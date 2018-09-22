Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opko Health Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OPK LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc.; Important Deadline - OPK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) from September 26, 2013 through September 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for OPKO investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the OPKO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opk-loss-notice-alert-rosen-law-firm-files-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-opko-health-inc-important-deadline--opk-300717156.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPKO HEALTH INC.
10:01pOPK LOSS NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Aga..
PR
04:51aOPKO HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
09/21OPKO HEALTH INC. : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces i..
AC
09/21OPKO HEALTH INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/21OPKO HEALTH : Phillip Frost steps down as chairman of financial firm
AQ
09/20OPKO HEALTH INC. : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
09/20KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
09/20TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Pacira Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health
AC
09/19OPKO HEALTH INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
AC
09/19OPKO HEALTH : Confirms Resumption of Common Stock Trading on Nasdaq
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Dinner And A Movie Gone Wrong - The Idea Guide 
09/18LADENBURG : Near-Term Headwinds And Unsustainable Balance Sheet Engineering 
09/17Bargain hunters move into Opko Health, shares ahead 16% 
09/17Midday Gainers / Losers (09/17/2018) 
09/14Investor Frost "stunned" by SEC charges 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.