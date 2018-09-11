OPK Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Opko Health, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Opko Health, Inc. (“Opko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPK) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against Opko and its CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost, alleging that Opko and Frost engaged in pump-and-dump schemes. On this news, Opko’s share price fell $1.01 per share, or more than 18%, before trading was halted on September 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

