OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OPKO HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against OPKO Health, Inc. - OPK

09/22/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against OPKO Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OPK), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of New Jersey, Southern District of Florida and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of OPKO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-opk/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Courts by November 13, 2018.

About the Lawsuits

OPKO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On September 7, 2018, the SEC announced a complaint against OPKO, its CEO and Chairman, Phillip Frost, and others involving long-running fraudulent "pump-and-dump schemes" that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales, by acquiring large quantities of stock at steep discounts, artificially boosting the price, and then unloading the shares into the market.

On this news, the price of OPKO's shares plummeted $1.01 or over 18%, before trading was halted on September 7, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
