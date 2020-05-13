OPKO Health : BioReference Laboratories Launches COVID-19 Employer Solution

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), today launched the BioReference Employer Solution, a COVID-19 screening program that assists employers' decisions about return-to-work policies.

Test results play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 by identifying who has detectable antibodies, and providing the amount of antibodies measured. Combining other clinical information and guidance from health authorities, these results can inform decisions on enhancing the safety of employees and customers.

To support return-to-work strategies and COVID-19 antibody screening efforts, BioReference is offering flexible specimen collection options tailored to each employer, including a plug-and-play program in a designated location for employees or at one of BioReference's large pop-up sites. The first pop-up site will open at the Livingston Mall in Livingston, New Jersey, beginning on May 15.

Livingston Mall COVID-19 Testing Location:

112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, NJ 07039

In the parking lot between Lord & Taylor and Macy's

Mondays through Saturdays beginning May 15, 2020

8AM – 6PM ET

The BioReference Employer Solution provides digital registration and check-in, onsite testing and processing, and online result access. BioReference can tailor the offering of testing depending on an organization's size and preference, which can include site identification and set-up services, and phlebotomy services.

"For employers, COVID-19 screening for antibodies is one additional piece of information to help guide decisions about moving forward," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "Antibody testing can provide employers key information about who might have been exposed or infected, and who may potentially be immune from re-infection. It's our responsibility to add to the body of knowledge for this virus, and we believe antibody screening can be helpful to guide us toward a new normal."

For more information, visit https://www.bioreference.com/coronavirus/employers-and-government-authorities/.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 10 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 160 MD, PhD and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit https://www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding BioReference's antibody screening test, the availability of the test and the role and value of the information provided and its impact on decisions relative to the safety of employees and customers, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the OPKO Health, Inc. Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

