Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OPKO Health, Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH, INC.

(OPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPKO Health : SEC Filing - 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 06:23am EST
JOINT FILER INFORMATION

Name:   Frost Gamma Investments Trust

Address:    
4400 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL  33137

Designated Filer:   Phillip Frost, M.D.

Issuer Name and Ticker Symbol:  OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

Date of Earliest Transaction:   February 13, 2020
 
Relationship to Issuer: 10% Owner


FROST GAMMA INVESTMENTS TRUST

    By: /s/ Phillip Frost, M.D., as Trustee
    Phillip Frost, M.D., Trustee

Disclaimer

Opko Health Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:20:48 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OPKO HEALTH, INC.
06:23aOPKO HEALTH : SEC Filing - 4
PU
2019BioReference Laboratories Showcases 2019 Growth through the Addition of Cutti..
GL
2019OPKO Health to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2019OPKO Health to Participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Confer..
GL
2019Novitas Issues Final Local Coverage Determination for the 4Kscore® Test
GL
2019OPKO HEALTH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019OPKO HEALTH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2019OPKO HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
2019OPKO Health Reports 2019 Third Quarter Business Highlights and Financial Resu..
GL
2019OPKO HEALTH : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 894 M
EBIT 2019 -216 M
Net income 2019 -257 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,60x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,45x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 1 045 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
OPKO Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,70  $
Last Close Price 1,57  $
Spread / Highest target 282%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH, INC.6.80%1 045
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 018
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.41%299 153
NOVARTIS4.10%221 804
MERCK AND COMPANY-8.47%208 694
PFIZER-3.68%204 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group