OPKO Health Up 12% After Study Data

By Michael Dabaie

OPKO Health shares were up 12%, to $2.34, in premarket trading Monday.

OPKO and Pfizer said the Phase 3 trial evaluating somatrogon dosed once-weekly in pre-pubertal children with growth-hormone deficiency met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to daily Genotropin for injection, as measured by annual height velocity at 12 months.

The results demonstrated the potential to reduce current dosing frequency from once-daily to a single weekly injection, the companies said.

In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product.

Pfizer shares were up 0.6% premarket, to $36.66.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com