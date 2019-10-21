Log in
OPKO Health Up 12% After Study Data

0
10/21/2019 | 08:45am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

OPKO Health shares were up 12%, to $2.34, in premarket trading Monday.

OPKO and Pfizer said the Phase 3 trial evaluating somatrogon dosed once-weekly in pre-pubertal children with growth-hormone deficiency met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to daily Genotropin for injection, as measured by annual height velocity at 12 months.

The results demonstrated the potential to reduce current dosing frequency from once-daily to a single weekly injection, the companies said.

In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product.

Pfizer shares were up 0.6% premarket, to $36.66.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OPKO HEALTH, INC. -3.46% 2.095 Delayed Quote.-30.40%
PFIZER 0.00% 36.46 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
PFIZER LTD 0.65% 3218.75 End-of-day quote.14.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 898 M
EBIT 2019 -222 M
Net income 2019 -244 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,03x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,11x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 1 290 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
OPKO Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,25  $
Last Close Price 2,10  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Richard C. Pfenniger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH, INC.-30.40%1 290
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.05%337 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.88%250 869
MERCK AND COMPANY10.82%216 813
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.10%198 751
