Opko Health : Confirms Resumption of Common Stock Trading on Nasdaq

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is pleased to confirm that The Nasdaq Stock Market has lifted the trading suspension of OPKO’s shares.

As noted previously, OPKO and 19 other defendants, including Dr. Phillip Frost, its CEO and Chairman, were named in a Complaint filed on September 7 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company will vigorously defend itself against these charges.

As noted previously, the SEC’s lawsuit does not contain any allegations about OPKO’s financial practices, financial statements or business practices.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is the nation's third largest clinical laboratory; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point of care diagnostics platform with PSA and testosterone as the most advanced in development. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity in Phase 2 clinical trials, is among a new class of GLP-1 glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) for treating BPH (Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy), urinary incontinence and other conditions is in clinical trials. The Company’s most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, is in Phase 3 trials and is partnered with Pfizer.

OPKO has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad. More information is available at www.opko.com.

