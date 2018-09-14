Log in
OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Opko Health : Confirms Resumption of Common Stock Trading on Nasdaq

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is pleased to confirm that The Nasdaq Stock Market has lifted the trading suspension of OPKO’s shares.

As noted previously, OPKO and 19 other defendants, including Dr. Phillip Frost, its CEO and Chairman, were named in a Complaint filed on September 7 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company will vigorously defend itself against these charges.

As noted previously, the SEC’s lawsuit does not contain any allegations about OPKO’s financial practices, financial statements or business practices.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its BioReference Laboratories is the nation's third largest clinical laboratory; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the 4Kscore® prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point of care diagnostics platform with PSA and testosterone as the most advanced in development. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once weekly oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity in Phase 2 clinical trials, is among a new class of GLP-1 glucagon receptor dual agonists. OPK88004, a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) for treating BPH (Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy), urinary incontinence and other conditions is in clinical trials. The Company’s most advanced product utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for injection, is in Phase 3 trials and is partnered with Pfizer.

OPKO has research, development, production and distribution facilities abroad. More information is available at www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding the outcome of the SEC lawsuit, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-6.46%2 566
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.26%375 291
PFIZER18.30%251 191
NOVARTIS-0.34%215 846
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.76%213 569
MERCK AND COMPANY25.88%188 374
