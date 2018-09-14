Opko Health : Confirms Resumption of Common Stock Trading on Nasdaq

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is pleased to confirm that The Nasdaq
Stock Market has lifted the trading suspension of OPKO’s shares.
As noted previously, OPKO and 19 other defendants, including Dr. Phillip
Frost, its CEO and Chairman, were named in a Complaint filed on
September 7 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The
Company will vigorously defend itself against these charges.
As noted previously, the SEC’s lawsuit does not contain any allegations
about OPKO’s financial practices, financial statements or business
practices.
About OPKO Health, Inc.
OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company. In diagnostics, its
BioReference Laboratories is the nation's third largest clinical
laboratory; GeneDx is a rapidly growing genetic testing business; the
4Kscore® prostate cancer test is used to confirm an elevated PSA to help
decide about next steps such as prostate biopsy; Claros® 1 is a point of
care diagnostics platform with PSA and testosterone as the most advanced
in development. In our pharmaceutical pipeline, RAYALDEE is our first
pharmaceutical product to be marketed. OPK88003, a once weekly
oxyntomodulin for type 2 diabetes and obesity in Phase 2 clinical
trials, is among a new class of GLP-1 glucagon receptor dual agonists.
OPK88004, a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) for treating
BPH (Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy), urinary incontinence and other
conditions is in clinical trials. The Company’s most advanced product
utilizing its CTP technology, a once-weekly human growth hormone for
injection, is in Phase 3 trials and is partnered with Pfizer.
OPKO has research, development, production and distribution facilities
abroad. More information is available at www.opko.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term
is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
(PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects,"
"plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should,"
"intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including
statements regarding the outcome of the SEC lawsuit, as well as other
non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak
only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake
any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all
forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of
the PSLRA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005471/en/