Opko Health Inc. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - OPK

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPK). The investigation concerns whether OPKO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether OPKO investors have been harmed as a result.

OPKO investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/opko/.

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the SEC's complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in "highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes ? from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of public companies that, "while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

Following this news, shares of OPKO's common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share.

