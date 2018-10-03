Opko Health Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OPK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPK) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, and indexed under 18-cv-23924, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired OPKO securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

OPKO purports to be a healthcare company that engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Phillip Frost ("Frost"), were participants in a "pump-and-dump" scheme designed, in part, to artificially inflate the price of various stocks, allowing Defendant Frost, among others, to reap millions of dollars in unlawful profits; and (ii) as a result, OPKO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 7, 2018, the SEC issued a press release entitled "SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market Manipulation Schemes." The press release stated, in part, that the SEC had "charged a group of 10 individuals and 10 associated entities for their participation in long-running fraudulent schemes that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales and caused significant harm to retail investors who were left holding virtually worthless stock." The press release named both OPKO and Frost as defendants.

Following this news, OPKO's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or more than 18%, before NASDAQ halted the trading of OPKO stock on September 7, 2018, at 2:34 p.m. EDT at $4.58 per share.

