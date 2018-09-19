Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opko Health Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Opko Health Inc. : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against OPKO Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health, Inc. (''OPKO'' or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: OPK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC filed a lawsuit against OPKO, its CEO and Chairman Phillip Frost, and others on September 7, 2018, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. According to the complaint, the Company and other defendants participated in ''highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018,'' which ''while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.'' Based on this news, OPKO's share price fell more than 18% the same day, before trading was halted.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/512237/IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-OPKO-Health-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPKO HEALTH INC.
06:52pOPKO HEALTH INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
AC
03:30pOPKO HEALTH : Confirms Resumption of Common Stock Trading on Nasdaq
AQ
01:20aOPKO HEALTH INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
09/18OPKO HEALTH INC. : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces i..
AC
09/18SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities ..
PR
09/18TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Bausch Health Companies and OPKO Health
AC
09/18OPKO HEALTH : Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who ..
PR
09/17LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/17KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
09/17OPKO HEALTH INC. : Lawsuit For Investors In Shares Of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18LADENBURG : Near-Term Headwinds And Unsustainable Balance Sheet Engineering 
09/17Bargain hunters move into Opko Health, shares ahead 16% 
09/17Midday Gainers / Losers (09/17/2018) 
09/14Investor Frost "stunned" by SEC charges 
09/14The Sangamo Sell-Off And Amarin's Pending Trial - The Idea Guide 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 2 362 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Opko Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-13.88%2 511
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.59%375 479
PFIZER18.75%252 129
NOVARTIS-1.14%215 800
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.00%212 015
MERCK AND COMPANY25.15%187 284
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.