Opko Health : RM LAW Announces Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc.

09/11/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPK).

If you purchased shares of OPKO and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Specifically, the SEC's complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in "highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes … from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of public companies that, "while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

Following this news, shares of OPKO's common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com  

 

© PRNewswire 2018
