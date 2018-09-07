Opko Health : SEC charges microcap investors in 'pump-and-dump' schemes

The SEC said that from 2013 to 2018, a group of South Florida-based investors manipulated the share price of stocks in three unidentified companies, generating over $27 million from unlawful sales and leaving retail investors with "virtually worthless stock."

The SEC named Barry Honig and "Miami biotech billionaire" Phillip Frost among the individuals, saying Honig helped acquire large quantities of company stock and engaged in manipulative activity after taking ownership interests in the companies. OPKO Health Inc was named among the charged entities.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)