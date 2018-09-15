Log in
OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of OPKO Health - OPK

09/15/2018 | 01:29am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OPKO Health ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPK).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether OPKO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued a press release entitled "SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market Manipulation Schemes."  The press release stated, in part, that the SEC had "charged a group of  10 individuals and 10 associated entities for their participation in long-running fraudulent schemes that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales and caused significant harm to retail investors who were left holding virtually worthless stock."  The press release named both OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phillip Frost as defendants.  Following this news, OPKO's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or more than 18%, before NASDAQ halted the trading of OPKO stock on September 7, 2018, at 2:34 p.m. EDT at $4.58 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-opko-health---opk-300713182.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
