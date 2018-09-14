Robbins Arroyo LLP: OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of OPKO Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
OPK) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers
and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018. OPKO is a
healthcare company that engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical
business in the U.S. and internationally.
OPKO Charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in
Fraudulent Stock Scheme
According to the complaint, OPKO Health repeatedly assured investors
regarding the accuracy of its financial reporting, the disclosure of any
material changes to the company's internal control over financial
reporting and the disclosure of all fraud. It therefore came as a
surprise, when, on September 7, 2018, the Securities and Exchange
Commission charged 10 individuals, including OPKO Chief Executive
Officer and Chairman Phillip Frost, and 10 associated entities,
including OPKO, for participating in long-running fraudulent schemes
that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales and caused
significant harm to retail investors who were left holding virtually
worthless stock. On this news, shares of OPKO fell over 18% before
NASDAQ halted trading, making the company's stock virtually worthless.
OPKO Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
