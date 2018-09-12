Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Opko Health Inc.    OPK

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. – OPK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) from September 26, 2013 through September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for OPKO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the OPKO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPKO HEALTH INC.
01:05aOPKO CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Act..
PR
09/12Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc..
BU
09/12OPKO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding ..
PR
09/12OPKO HEALTH : Comments on SEC Complaint
AQ
09/12OPKO HEALTH : A pharmaceutical billionaire suspected of committing fraud.
AQ
09/12OPKO HEALTH INC. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of OPKO H..
AC
09/12INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates OPKO Health, Inc.
PR
09/11OPKO HEALTH : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in OPKO Health (OPK) to the Firm's ..
PR
09/11OPKO HEALTH : RM LAW Announces Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc.
PR
09/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Opko Health, ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Autos And Housing Are Tepid - Cramer's Mad Money (9/11/18) 
09/11OPKO HEALTH : If These SEC Charges Were Surprising Then You Haven't Been Paying .. 
09/11Trading halt on OPKO Health to continue until lawsuit-related information sub.. 
09/10YOUR DAILY SCOOP : Compugen's Trial Begins, Tezepelumab Designated, Sarepta's Al.. 
09/10OPKO Health takes issue with SEC complaint 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 050 M
EBIT 2018 -136 M
Net income 2018 -148 M
Debt 2018 310 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 2 566 M
Chart OPKO HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Opko Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPKO HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Frost Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam E. Logal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Jane H. Hsiao Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
John A. Paganelli Independent Director
Steven D. Rubin Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPKO HEALTH INC.-6.46%2 566
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.80%371 589
PFIZER16.81%248 026
NOVARTIS-0.92%213 594
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.59%210 153
MERCK AND COMPANY22.77%183 720
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.