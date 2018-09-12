Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OPKO Health, Inc. – OPK

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) from September 26, 2013 through
September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for OPKO investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the OPKO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump
scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments
in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in
governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result,
defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects
were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at
all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 13, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1412.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free
at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006096/en/