Exact Sciences Corporation: Initiating with Outperform

Merger Synergies and Cologuard in Ages 45-49 to Drive Upside

Oppenheimer Analysts are initiating coverage of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) with an Outperform rating and $130 price target. We expect Exact Sciences Corporation shares to outpace the market as:

Oppenheimer Analysts have covered Genomic Health Inc. for over a decade and believe the franchise is positioned for sustained growth from potential introduction of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits for ex-US markets. Based on pro forma analysis of the merged company, our Analysts believe there could be upside to Exact Sciences Corporation's guidance for combined 2020 revenue of $1.6B and gross profit of $1.2B.

