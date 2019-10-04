Oppenheimer : Amgen Inc. Management Meeting

Key Takeaways from Meeting with Management

The biosimilars business creating optionality, which may hedge competitive threats to mature products

The oncology pipeline providing upside scenarios with data updates expected at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

The Otezla deal bolstering the auto-immune portfolio while adding potential for operating leverage

Oppenheimer Analysts met with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) management to discuss industry-wide dynamics and company-specific topics. Analysts came away incrementally more positive about Amgen Inc. based on:

Amgen Inc. Management expects industry consolidation to continue, possibly providing further capital allocation options similar to the recent Otezla deal. We are encouraged by these discussions and maintain our Outperform rating with a $240 price target.

