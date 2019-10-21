Log in
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.

(OPY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/21 12:07:40 pm
28.52 USD   +1.10%
11:36aOPPENHEIMER : Our Analysts Upgrade a Dating Site
PU
09:11aOPPENHEIMER : Market Strategy 10/21/2019
PU
10/17A DECADE LATER : Variable Annuities Only Getting Better with Time
PU
Oppenheimer : Our Analysts Upgrade a Dating Site

10/21/2019 | 11:36am EDT
Our Established a 12-18 Month Price Target of $89 for Match Group

Oppenheimer recently upgraded shares of Match Group from Perform to Outperform and established a 12-18 month price target of $89. The stock is down 27% from its highs on an overall correction in momentum names, confusion surrounding a likely debt transfer as part of the spin-off from IAC/Interactive and concerns over the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit.

Additionally, Oppenheimer analysts are now less concerned about competition from Facebook Dating. Meanwhile, third party download data shows an acceleration in Tinder and localized offerings. Lastly, our survey work suggests that only 44% of U.S. singles are currently using an online dating product, suggesting material growth in overall usage.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 15:35:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Grinsfelder Lowenthal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Benedetto Chief Operations Officer & EVP
Jeffrey J. Alfano Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas Riordan Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
A. Winn Oughtred Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.10.41%363
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 738
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED27.18%5 375
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.62%3 644
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.76%3 630
REC LIMITED6.84%3 626
