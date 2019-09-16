Oppenheimer USA : To Host Security Summit In Partnership With TetherView And Columbia University

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will gather innovative companies, institutions and individuals from across the cyber security industry at its Security Summit on September 19, 2019, co-sponsored by TetherView and Columbia University. Attending organizations include Marsh Cyber Risk, Cyber Risk Opportunities, Encryptics, Mullen Coughlin LLP, Cyxtera, The Crypsis Group, Axis Capital and the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI).

"The proliferation of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things and cloud-based computing, has created an evolved cyber security landscape with new risks and threats emerging each and every day. With the rapidly changing cyber security landscape, new innovations are helping firms bolster their security defense systems, and our analysts are staying abreast of these companies to understand what the future of cyber security looks like to help our clients make better-informed decisions," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer.

The event will feature several presentations, fireside chats, panels and exercises with:

Marc Schein , Risk Management Consultant with Marsh

Oppenheimer Research Analysts attending the event to provide important industry insight and expertise include:

Timothy Horan , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Communication and Cloud Services sector Shaul Eyal , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Communications and Infrastructure Software

Upcoming Oppenheimer events include the Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies on September 23-24 in New York, NY and the FinTech, Blockchain & AI: Disruptive Innovation Summit in San Francisco, CA on November 12.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

