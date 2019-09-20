Oppenheimer USA : to Gather Leaders, Scientists and Investors for Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its two-day Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies on September 23-24, 2019 in New York. The event will feature panel discussions and one-on-one meetings with companies specializing in specialty pharma, orphan drug and rare disease therapies.

"We're incredibly proud to offer our clients access to leading scientists and innovative firms spearheading development in the Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease space," said Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. "There are tremendous investment opportunities within this expanding industry. By providing our clients with access to the companies involved with these cutting-edge therapies we are helping them to make more informed decisions."

Attending companies include Rocket Pharmaceuticals, ArQule, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharma, Global Blood Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Catabasis, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the event will feature four panels, including:

Treating CLL in the Age of Targeted Therapy with Kenneth R. Hoffman , MC, MPH, Medical Oncologist with a private practice

, MC, MPH, Medical Oncologist with a private practice The Shifting HAE Treatment Landscape: Recent Developments and Emerging Trends with Jonathan D. Field , MD and Director of Pediatric Allergy at Beth Israel Medical Center

, MD and Director of Pediatric Allergy at Beth Israel Medical Center The Evolving Hyperlipidemia Treatment Landscape with Eliot Brinton , MD, Director of Atherometabolic Research at the Utah Foundation of Biomedical Research and Kevin C. Maki , PhD, President and Chief Scientist for the Midwest Biomedical Research/Center for Metabolic and Cardiovascular Health in Chicago

, MD, Director of Atherometabolic Research at the Utah Foundation of Biomedical Research and , PhD, President and Chief Scientist for the Midwest Biomedical Research/Center for Metabolic and Cardiovascular Health in The Emerging Regulatory Framework for Gene Therapy Development: Recent Developments with James Valentine , JD, MHS and associate at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.

"Specialty pharma plays a vital role in helping patients with rare diseases or who require specialized medication," added Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. "By bringing together innovative companies and sophisticated investors, Oppenheimer is enabling an important dialogue and helping this critical industry to continue growing."

Oppenheimer analysts attending the event to provide important insights and industry perspective include:

Matt Biegler , Senior Analyst covering Emerging Biotechnology

, Senior Analyst covering Emerging Biotechnology Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Kevin DeGeeter , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Leland Gershell , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Justin Kim , Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Steven Lichtman , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Medical Devices

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Medical Devices Jay Olson , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals Esther Rajavelu , Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Silvan Tuerkcan, Ph.D., Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Upcoming Oppenheimer events include the Houston Oncology Summit at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on October 17, 2019. The event will feature lectures by notable scientists and researchers, as well as presentations from innovative oncology companies.

