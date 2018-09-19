Log in
Opsens Inc. : Today's Research Reports on NexOptic Technology, Opsens, Good Life Networks and Neptune Dash Technologies

09/19/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2018 / Research Driven Investing strives to provide investors with free daily equity research reports analyzing major market events. Take a few minutes to register with us free at http://rdinvesting.com and get exclusive access to our numerous research reports and market updates.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

NexOptic Technology Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NXO.V

Opsens Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OPS.TO

Good Life Networks Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOD.V

Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DASH.V

NexOptic Technology?s stocks moved 2.44% lower Tuesday, to close the day at $0.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 47,646 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 103,644 shares. In the last year, NexOptic Technology's shares have traded in a range of 0.75 - 1.55. The share price has gained 6.67% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.92 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $1.03. Shares of NexOptic Technology have fallen approximately 29.82 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's NexOptic Technology Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=NXO.V

On Tuesday, shares of Opsens recorded a trading volume of 32,400 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 47,277 shares. The stock ended the day 3.61% lower at $0.80. The share price has fallen 40.74% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.75 - 1.35. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.87 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.93. Shares of Opsens have fallen approximately 29.2 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Opsens Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=OPS.TO

Good Life Networks? stocks jumped 10% Tuesday, to close the day at $0.165. The stock recorded a trading volume of 91,500 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 238,900 shares. In the last year, Good Life Networks' shares have traded in a range of 0.14 - 0.43. The share price has gained 17.86% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.18 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.22. Shares of Good Life Networks have gained approximately have fallen 31.25 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Good Life Networks Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=GOOD.V

On Tuesday, shares of Neptune Dash Technologies recorded a trading volume of 153,200 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 237,376 shares. The stock ended the day 3.85% lower at $0.13. The share price has fallen 85.29% from its 52 week high with a 52 week trading range of 0.10 - 0.85. The company's shares are currently trading below their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $0.14 is lower than its 200-day moving average of $0.24. Shares of Neptune Dash Technologies have fallen approximately 79.17 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=DASH.V

Our Actionable Research on NexOptic Technology Corp. (TSXV :NXO.V), Opsens Inc. (TSX :OPS.TO), Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV :GOOD.V) and Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (TSXV :DASH.V) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Email:

contact@rdinvesting.com

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com

https://www.accesswire.com/512211/Todays-Research-Reports-on-NexOptic-Technology-Opsens-Good-Life-Networks-and-Neptune-Dash-Technologies

© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 24,0 M
EBIT 2018 -4,12 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 71,9 M
Chart OPSENS INC.
Duration : Period :
Opsens Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPSENS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,17  CAD
Spread / Average Target 171%
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis M. Sirois Chairman
George J. Quinoy VP, GM-US Commercial Sales & Operations
Robin Villeneuve Chief Financial Officer
Gaétan Duplain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPSENS INC.-31.62%57
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.92%96 051
DANAHER CORPORATION15.02%74 153
INTUITIVE SURGICAL54.77%63 545
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION50.34%51 542
ILLUMINA58.92%51 041
