OptimizeRx Introduces OptimizeMDs, a “Voice of the Physician” Multi-Specialty Digital Health Panel

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health messaging for the pharmaceutical industry, has formed OptimizeMDs, a multi-specialty physician panel with the mission of improving the effectiveness of digital health communications delivered throughout the care continuum.



“OptimizeRx provides technology designed to streamline and improve communications between pharma/life sciences, providers and patients,” said Miriam Paramore, president of OptimizeRx. “We established OptimizeMDs as a way to gather important and timely information about the challenges physicians face with prescribing decisions, medication affordability and patient support. We expect the lessons learned from OptimizeMDs will help us further bridge the communication gaps between pharma and provider and patient, and ultimately improve affordability and adherence.”

Learning about these gaps in healthcare from the provider perspective, the professional most closely linked to the patient, is expected to provide powerful intelligence that pharmaceutical manufacturers and EHR vendors can use to improve how and when they digitally communicate.

Most pharmaceutical industry events geared towards better engagement with healthcare providers rarely provide insights directly from them. “At a recent pharma-hosted conference with over 4,000 attendees, I was surprised there was only one panel that represented the voice of physicians,” noted Paramore. “Through OptimizeMDs, we believe we can improve digital communication in this important area by giving voice to physicians serving patients at the point-of-care and beyond. We see this enhancing brand awareness and product launches by providing our clients timely access to valuable information and physician/patient feedback.”

More than 1,200 healthcare providers have already joined the panel. They represent a broad range of practice sizes and settings, allowing OptimizeMDs to provide statistically valid insights into key questions that pharma, healthcare IT and others are looking to address.

Physicians can join OptimizeMDs today by signing up at info.optimizerx.com/optimizemds.

About OptimizeRx

