OptiNose : S-8

FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
OptiNose, Inc.
1020 Stony Hill Road, Suite 300
Delaware Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
42-1771610
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Address, including zip code, of Registrant's (I.R.S. Employer principal executive offices) Identification No.)
AMENDED AND RESTATED 2010 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN
NON-QUALIFIED STOCK OPTION AWARD (INDUCEMENT GRANT)
RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT AWARD (INDUCEMENT GRANT)
(Full title of the plans)

x Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer x Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of Securities Act. x CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title Of Proposed Proposed Maximum Maximum Securities Amount Offering Aggregate Amount of To Be To Be Price Per Offering Registration Registered Registered (1) Share Price Fee Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share - Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan 1,836,246 (2) $ 5.48 (3) $ 10,062,628 (3) $ 1,306 - Non-Qualified Stock Option Award (Inducement Grant) 90,000 (4) $ 7.41 (5) $ 666,900 (5) $ 87 - Restricted Stock Unit Award (Inducement Grant) 60,000 (6) $ 5.48 (3) $ 328,800 (3) $ 43 Total 1,986,246 $ 11,058,328 $ 1,436 In accordance with Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this registration statement shall be deemed to cover any additional securities that may from time to time be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. Represents shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), of OptiNose, Inc. (the "Registrant"), that were added to the shares reserved under the Registrant's Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2010 Plan") on January 1, 2020, pursuant to an "evergreen" provision contained in the 2010 Plan. Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(c) and Rule 457(h) of the Securities Act solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee on the basis of the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's common stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 6, 2020. Represents shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the non-qualified stock option award granted to an executive officer of the Registrant as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with the Registrant (the "Stock Option Inducement Grant"). Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee under Rule 457(h) of the Securities Act on the basis of the price at which the Stock Option Inducement Grant may be exercised, which was the closing price of the Common Stock on February 18, 2020, the grant date of Stock Option Inducement Grant, as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Represents shares of Common Stock, issuable upon the vesting of restricted stock units granted to an executive officer of the Registrant as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with the Registrant.

EXPLANATORY NOTE Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan This Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") is being filed for the purpose of registering an additional 1,836,246 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") of OptiNose, Inc. (the "Registrant"), issuable pursuant to the OptiNose, Inc. Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2010 Plan"). These additional 2010 Plan shares of common stock have become reserved for issuance as a result of the operation of the "evergreen" provision in the 2010 Plan, which provides that the total number of shares subject to such plan will be increased on the first day of each fiscal year pursuant to a specified formula. The contents of the previous Registration Statements on Form S-8 filed by the Registrant with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") for the 2010 Plan on October 20, 2017 (File No. 333-221047), March 13, 2018 (File No. 333-223617) and March 6, 2019 (File No. 333-230083), to the extent not otherwise amended or superseded by the contents hereof, are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to General Instruction E of Form S-8. Inducement Awards This Registration Statement is also being filed for the purpose of registering shares of Common Stock issuable upon (i) the exercise of a nonqualified stock option award and (ii) the vesting of restricted stock units granted to an executive officer of the Registrant to induce him to accept employment with the Registrant (collectively, the "Inducement Awards"). The Inducement Awards were granted as detailed below: a nonqualified stock option award to purchase 90,000 shares of Common Stock granted on February 17, 2020; and

60,000 restricted stock units granted on March 6, 2020. The Inducement Awards were approved by the Registrant's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in compliance with and in reliance on Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Awards were granted outside of the 2010 Plan. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(A) PROSPECTUS As permitted by the rules of the Commission, this Registration Statement omits the information specified in Part I of Form S-8. The documents containing the information specified in Part I will be delivered to the participants in the 2010 Plan or the Inducement Awards, as applicable, as required by Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The following documents of the Registrant filed with the Commission are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement as of their respective dates: the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Commission on March 5, 2020; the Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 18, 2020, February 19, 2020 and March 5, 2020 (except Item

the description of the Common Stock contained in our registration statement on Form 8-A (File No. 001-38241) filed with the Commission on October 10, 2017, including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. All reports and other documents filed by the Registrant after the date hereof pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), but prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or which deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein and to be part hereof from the date of filing of such reports and documents, except for the documents, or portions thereof, that are "furnished" rather than filed with the Commission. For the purposes of this Registration Statement, any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. We are incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware. Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law provides that a Delaware corporation may indemnify any persons who are, or are threatened to be made, parties to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of such corporation), by reason of the fact that such person is or was an officer, director, employee or agent of such corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such person as an officer, director, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise. The indemnity may include expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding, provided that such person acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the corporation's best interests and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe that his or her conduct was illegal. A Delaware corporation may indemnify any persons who are, or are threatened to be made, a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of such corporation, or is or was serving at the request of such corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise. The indemnity may include expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit provided that such person acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the corporation's best interests except that no indemnification is permitted without judicial approval if the officer or director is adjudged to be liable to the corporation. Where an officer or director is successful on the merits or otherwise in the defense of any action referred to above, the corporation must indemnify him or her against the expenses which such officer or director has actually and reasonably incurred. Our fourth amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws provide for the indemnification of our directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted under the Delaware General Corporation Law. Section 102(b)(7) of the Delaware General Corporation Law permits a corporation to provide in its certificate of incorporation that a director of the corporation shall not be personally liable to the corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duties as a director, except for liability for any: transaction from which the director derives an improper personal benefit;

Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that, in the opinion of the Commission, such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the Borough of Yardley, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, on the 9th day of March, 2020. OPTINOSE, INC. By: /s/ PETER K. MILLER Peter K. Miller Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY We, the undersigned officers and directors of OptiNose, Inc., hereby severally constitute and appoint Peter K. Miller and Keith A. Goldan, and each of them singly, our true and lawful attorneys with full power to them, and each of them singly, to sign for us and in our names in the capacities indicated below, the registration statement on Form S-8 filed herewith and any and all subsequent amendments to said registration statement, and generally to do all such things in our names and on our behalf in our capacities as officers and directors to enable OptiNose, Inc. to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby ratifying and confirming our signatures as they may be signed by our said attorneys, or any of them, to said registration statement and any and all amendments thereto. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Registration Statement on Form S-8 has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated on the dates indicated.

Signature /s/ PETER K. MILLER Peter K. Miller /s/ KEITH A. GOLDAN Keith A. Goldan /s/ JOSEPH C. SCODARI Joseph C. Scodari /s/ SRIRAM VENKATARAMAN Sriram Venkataraman /s/ WILLIAM F. DOYLE William F. Doyle /s/ JOSHUA A. TAMAROFF Joshua A. Tamaroff /s/ WILHELMUS GROENHUYSEN Wilhelmus Groenhuysen /s/ SANDRA L. HELTON Sandra L. Helton /s/ ROBERT P. O'NEIL Robert P. O'Neil Title Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer) Chairman of the Board of Directors Director Director Director Director Director Director Date March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 9, 2020

Exhibit 5.1 Hogan Lovells US LLP 1735 Market Street, 23rd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19103 T +1 267 675 4600 F +1 267 675 4601 www.hoganlovells.com March 9, 2020 Board of Directors OptiNose, Inc. 1020 Stony Hill Road, Suite 300 Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067 Ladies and Gentlemen: We are acting as counsel to OptiNose, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with its registration statement on Form S‑8 (the "Registration Statement"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), relating to the proposed offering of up to 1,986,246 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") of the Company (the "Shares"), which includes (a) an additional 1,836,246 shares of the Common Stock issuable pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Option Incentive Plan (the "2010 Plan"), (b) 90,000 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of a nonqualified stock option award granted to the Chief Commercial Officer of the Company as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with the Company (the "Inducement Option") and (c) 60,000 shares of Common Stock issuable upon the vesting of restricted stock units granted to the Chief Commercial Officer of the Company as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with the Company (the "Inducement RSUs" and together with the Inducement Option, the "Inducement Awards"). This opinion letter is furnished to you at your request to enable you to fulfill the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K, 17 C.F.R. § 229.601(b)(5), in connection with the Registration Statement. For purposes of this opinion letter, we have examined copies of such agreements, instruments and documents as we have deemed an appropriate basis on which to render the opinions hereinafter expressed. In our examination of the aforesaid documents, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of all natural persons, the accuracy and completeness of all documents submitted to us, the authenticity of all original documents, and the conformity to authentic original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies (including pdfs). As to all matters of fact, we have relied on the representations and statements of fact made in the documents so reviewed, and we have not independently established the facts so relied on. This opinion letter is given, and all statements herein are made, in the context of the foregoing. This opinion letter is based as to matters of law solely on the Delaware General Corporation Law, as amended. We express no opinion herein as to any other statutes, rules or regulations. Based upon, subject to and limited by the foregoing, we are of the opinion that following (i) effectiveness of the Registration Statement, (ii) issuance of the Shares pursuant to the terms of the 2010 Plan or the Inducement Awards, as applicable, and (iii) receipt by the Company of the consideration for the Shares specified in the resolutions of the Board of Directors, or a duly Hogan Lovells US LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in the District of Columbia. "Hogan Lovells" is an international legal practice that includes Hogan Lovells US LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP, with offices in: Alicante Amsterdam Baltimore Beijing Birmingham Boston Brussels Colorado Springs Denver Dubai Dusseldorf Frankfurt Hamburg Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Hong Kong Houston Johannesburg London Los Angeles Luxembourg Madrid Mexico City Miami Milan Minneapolis Monterrey Moscow Munich New York Northern Virginia Paris Perth Philadelphia Rome San Francisco São Paulo Shanghai Silicon Valley Singapore Sydney Tokyo Warsaw Washington, D.C. Associated Offices: Budapest Jakarta Riyadh Shanghai FTZ Ulaanbaatar Zagreb. Business Service Centers: Johannesburg Louisville. Legal Services Center: Berlin. For more information see www.hoganlovells.com

authorized committee thereof, the 2010 Plan and the award agreements, as applicable, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid, and nonassessable. This opinion letter has been prepared for use in connection with the Registration Statement. We assume no obligation to advise of any changes in the foregoing subsequent to the effective date of the Registration Statement. We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter as Exhibit 5.1 to the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are an "expert" within the meaning of the Act. Very truly yours, /s/ HOGAN LOVELLS US LLP HOGAN LOVELLS US LLP

Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement (Form S-8) pertaining to the Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan, Non-qualified Stock Option Award (Inducement Grant) and the Restricted Stock Unit Award (Inducement Grant) of OptiNose, Inc. of our report dated March 5, 2020, with respect to the consolidated financial statements of OptiNose, Inc. included in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 9, 2020