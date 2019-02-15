Log in
Optinose to Highlight Data at the 2019 AAAAI Annual Meeting in San Francisco

02/15/2019 | 07:01am EST

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will present clinical and health economic outcomes data at the 2019 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, California, February 22 - 25, 2019. Abstracts are available on the AAAAI Annual Meeting website located at annualmeeting.aaaai.org. XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray, 93 mcg, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years of age or older. 

Data on XHANCE, trade name for the Exhalation Delivery System with fluticasone (EDS-FLU), is expected to be highlighted in four scientific posters presented during the AAAAI Annual Meeting:

Poster Session #2213 is scheduled on Saturday, February 23 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Moscone Center South, Hall B.

  • Poster 190: Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) Intranasal Steroid vs Conventional Inhaled Nasal Steroids (INS): Patient Preference, Comfort and Ease of Use  

Poster Session #4210 is scheduled on Monday, February 25 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Moscone Center South, Hall B.

  • Poster 853: Lifetime Work Productivity Gains Among Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal polyps (CRSwNP) Treated with EDS-FLU

Poster Session #4212 is scheduled on Monday, February 25 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Moscone Center South, Hall B.

  • Poster 858: Evidence is Limited for the Efficacy and Safety of Corticosteroid Irrigation in Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)
  • Poster 859: Evidence for Twice-Daily Nasal Steroids Versus Once Daily for Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)

The poster presentations are intended for scientific discussion only.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
Jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

Optinose_logo_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
