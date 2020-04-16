Log in
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

(OPCH)
OPTION CARE HEALTH TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL

04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 2350208; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates including 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
443-213-0500
optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
